Savills plc (LON:SVS) Increases Dividend to GBX 29 Per Share

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Savills Trading Down 1.1 %

Savills stock opened at GBX 964.52 ($11.98) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 982.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 904.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. Savills has a 1 year low of GBX 750 ($9.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,204 ($14.95). The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,174.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.08) price target on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

