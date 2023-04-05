Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

Shares of SCHN traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

