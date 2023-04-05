Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of SCF opened at GBX 297 ($3.69) on Wednesday. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 254.60 ($3.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 324 ($4.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of £206.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,322.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 308.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 295.76.

Insider Transactions at Schroder Income Growth Fund

In other Schroder Income Growth Fund news, insider June Aitken bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £31,900 ($39,617.49). 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schroder Income Growth Fund

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

