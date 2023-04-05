Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,496 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.0% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $15,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

