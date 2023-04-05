Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,732 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,045,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,244,000 after buying an additional 532,544 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.97. 1,221,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,810. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.53. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.