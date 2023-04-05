Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,029 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after buying an additional 427,059 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,732 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 532,544 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the period.

SCHR stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $52.66.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

