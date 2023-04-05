Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 152.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503,512 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.55% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $38,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

