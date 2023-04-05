Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

SCHG stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.24. 255,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,157. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

