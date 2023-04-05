Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,964,000 after acquiring an additional 347,387 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,166,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,286,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,104,000 after acquiring an additional 195,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,201,000 after acquiring an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,965,000 after acquiring an additional 206,370 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $65.28. 58,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,851. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

