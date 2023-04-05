Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Increased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.1% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 882,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,085. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average is $52.51.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

