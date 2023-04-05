Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,355,000 after buying an additional 81,617 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,114,000 after buying an additional 625,929 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $108,304,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,554,000 after buying an additional 134,369 shares during the period.

SCHB traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $47.31. 291,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,338. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

