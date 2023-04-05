Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 727,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 283,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,434. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.