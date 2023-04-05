Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Science Applications International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.80-$7.00 EPS.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.11. 9,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.54. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,587,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

