Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.80-$7.00 EPS.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

