Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Trading 5.9% Higher

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.39. 26,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 381,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Scilex Stock Up 10.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scilex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Scilex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scilex

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

Featured Articles

