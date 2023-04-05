Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Shares Gap Up to $45.78

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.78, but opened at $46.72. Sealed Air shares last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 213,817 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Truist Financial downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,166,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,592,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,229,000 after purchasing an additional 97,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,364,000 after buying an additional 116,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sealed Air by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

