Secret Price Reaches $0.0142 on Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Secret has traded 225.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $42.66 million and approximately $221,756.54 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00154689 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00074756 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00035082 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00040195 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000205 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003584 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00835429 USD and is down -25.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $110,437.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.