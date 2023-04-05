Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.50

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 36.91 ($0.46), with a volume of 333894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.55 ($0.47).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.56.

About Seraphim Space Investment Trust

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

