SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Down to $2.99

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $2.92. SES AI shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 26,308 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

SES AI Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $35,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,445,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,955.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $111,792 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $12,406,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $10,785,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

