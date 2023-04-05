SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Trading 6.2% Higher

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) traded up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.68. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

SES Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit consists of sales verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

