Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Sesen Bio Stock Up 7.3 %
NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.63 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83.
Insider Activity at Sesen Bio
In related news, CFO Monica Forbes sold 3,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $36,497.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Monica Forbes sold 3,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $36,497.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 24,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $287,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,431 shares of company stock valued at $842,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Sesen Bio
Sesen Bio Company Profile
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
Further Reading
