SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 93 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $142.38. The stock had a trading volume of 109,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,356. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.21. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

