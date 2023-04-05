SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $3,169,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 118,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.71. 82,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.48. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

