SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $94.14. 215,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124,170. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.39. The company has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
