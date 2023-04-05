SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.11. 249,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,210,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.38. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

