SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $7.39 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Hershey makes up about 2.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.13. 58,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $260.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

