SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $795,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mastercard by 56.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after buying an additional 696,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

Mastercard stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.62. 77,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

