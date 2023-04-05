SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,923. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.28. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

