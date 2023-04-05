SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 243 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,023 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $7.52 on Wednesday, reaching $234.01. The company had a trading volume of 802,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,094. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.96.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

