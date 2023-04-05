SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 415 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 131,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.82. The company had a trading volume of 341,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,383. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

