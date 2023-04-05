SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.02. 2,551,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,151. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $276.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

