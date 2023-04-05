Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,678.12

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,678.12 ($33.26) and traded as high as GBX 2,887 ($35.85). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,824 ($35.07), with a volume of 606,788 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Severn Trent to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,280 ($40.74) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,986 ($37.08).

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,216.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,808.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,679.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Severn Trent

About Severn Trent

In other news, insider Sarah Legg sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,829 ($35.13), for a total value of £21,217.50 ($26,350.60). 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.