Siacoin (SC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.61 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $228.77 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,800,222,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

