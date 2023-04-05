Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 73,747 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 75,545 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 1.4 %

Sibanye Stillwater stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.34. 1,179,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Further Reading

