SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Shares Up 1.2%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.09. 2,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 6,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

SilverSun Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverSun Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SilverSun Technologies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in SilverSun Technologies by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 408,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 177,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SilverSun Technologies by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

