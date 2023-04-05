Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.3-62.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.80 million.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.83. 234,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,092. The company has a market cap of $850.40 million, a PE ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $856,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,895,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,776,586.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 2,258 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $89,732.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,935,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,377,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,895,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,776,586.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,026. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

