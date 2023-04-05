Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Trading Down 0.3%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.73 and last traded at $105.97. 1,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.28.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.25.

Singapore Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.8586 per share. This is a positive change from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.27%.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities, Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities, Data, Connectivity & Indices, and Corporate.

