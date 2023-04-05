SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Capitalization Hits $500.62 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $500.62 million and $64.26 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00029985 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018618 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003539 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,281.67 or 0.99930563 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.236594 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.4226946 USD and is up 4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $61,548,276.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

