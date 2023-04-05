SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $493.36 million and approximately $51.49 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00025008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00030742 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018739 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003517 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,071.57 or 0.99995157 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.236594 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.4226946 USD and is up 4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $61,548,276.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

