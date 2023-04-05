SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.41 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $500.17 million and $60.02 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008110 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00029991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018429 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003460 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,436.27 or 1.00063290 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, "SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

