Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30. Approximately 5,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 20,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Sinopharm Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

