Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.35 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in WestRock were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in WestRock by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in WestRock by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 204,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 81,117 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.89. 168,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,972. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 35.03%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

