Sippican Capital Advisors Has $309,000 Stock Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth about $365,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Nabors Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 50.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.4% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.43.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Nabors Industries stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.78. 25,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,166. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.95 and its 200-day moving average is $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $92.66 and a 52 week high of $207.67.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($2.83). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $769.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

