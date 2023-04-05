Sippican Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in DaVita were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.02. 41,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,788. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $124.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

