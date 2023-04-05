Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 3129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Sirona Biochem Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$23.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Sirona Biochem

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

