SkyOak Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in KB Home by 11,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in KB Home by 130.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $40,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.97. 165,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,057. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Several research firms have commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

