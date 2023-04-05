SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 13,987 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 492,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,049. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

