SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 8,757 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 3.9% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $72.86. 163,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,685. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

