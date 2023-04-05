SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 1,396 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.84. The stock had a trading volume of 64,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,506. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

