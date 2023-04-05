SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 7,475 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PubMatic worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $21,971,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PubMatic by 471.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 621,258 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PubMatic by 260.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 351,918 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 462.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 339,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Vertical Research downgraded PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 88,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $700.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.87. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $26.78.

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $30,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $50,457.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $30,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,424 shares of company stock worth $867,852 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.